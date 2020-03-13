Turning wet again, and much colder for the start of the weekend

Clouds will continue to spread into the Heartland through the afternoon hours. Most of the rain will hold off until this evening, and especially through the overnight hours. Rain chances increase quickly after sunset through the day on Saturday. Saturday looks very raw, with rain and chilly temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures won’t move much through the day on Saturday with rounds of rain likely. Feels like numbers through the day on Saturday will hold in the 30s for much of the Heartland. We dry out by Sunday.