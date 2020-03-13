SSM Health providing free virtual visits for COVID-19

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health is offering a free virtual visit for anyone who is concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or may have been exposed to it.
The offer is open to anyone who lives in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma or Wisconsin, regardless of insurance or if they are a current SSM Health patient.
You can find the evaluation here: www.ssmhealth.com/covid19.
The evaluation begins with a series of questions regarding a patient’s symptoms and exposure.
Following the visit, the patient will be connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider to review a care plan if needed.
If testing is recommended, patients will be sent to the nearest SSM Health testing facility.
