SoutheastHealth taking precautions in COVID-19 outbreak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHealth is taking precautions to keep patients, families, volunteers, staff and the community safe.
- Suspending volunteer services starting on Monday, March 16. Volunteers will no longer be on campus until further notice.
- The Ruby Room gift shop will stay open.
- The shuttle service on the main hospital campus will continue to operate until further notice. This provides transportation from parking lots to the main lobby entrance
- The valet service provided for Southeast Cancer Center patients will continue to operate until further notice to make visits to the Cancer Center as stress-free as possible.
- Limiting visitors until further notice
- Only 2 visitors will be allowed per patient
- No visitor under the age of 12 will be permitted
- In some instances, visitation may be adjusted to meet the patient’s needs
- Visitors and patients will be screened upon entry and at all outpatient clinics, convenient care and the cancer center
- Limiting vendors. Only vendors essential to operations will be permitted
- Ensuring all individuals who enter the hospital have access to hand sanitizers and CDC informational brochures
- Main lobby entrance
- Patient, visitor employee entrance from parking garage to main lobby
- emergency services entrance
- Canceled/postponed sponsored events to limit group congregation in tight spaces, including the following:
- Volunteer recruitment luncheon scheduled on March 25
- Senior Super scheduled for March 26
- Patient Experience Extravaganza scheduled for April 22
An attendant will be stationed at each entrance of the clinics on the West Campus, Cancer Center, Broadway Campus and Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau, Southeast Primary Care and the Southeast Convenient Care in Jackson.
Patients are asked about travel out of the country and if they are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath. If yes, they will be given a mask and taken to a designated waiting area, segregating from other patients.
Patients with family members will be allowed one individual to assist. That individual will follow the same screening protocol as the patient. Everyone else will be asked to wait outside the building.
Exams will be conducted in a designated exam room and clinical staff will wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment before entering the exam room. Once the patient is examined, medically advised and discharged, an attendant will escort them to the nearest exit. The exam room will be decontaminated using “terminal cleaning” procedures.
Southeast Home Health and Hospice is screening all patients via phone.
Patients who report to Emergency Services or ambulatory clinics with COVID-19 symptoms will, if they meet CDC guidelines:
- First be assessed by the provider
- If determined necessary, have a flu and/or strep swab based on symptoms
- If deemed appropriate, a respiratory panel
- After a negative test result, the patient will be screened and tested for COVID-19 based on specific criteria set by the CDC and DHSS
- If the criteria is met, a specimen will be sent to the Missouri State Lab in Jefferson City for processing
If a patient’s symptoms are severe and warrant immediate hospitalization, they will be placed in isolation with a dedicated care team in a dedicated room. If the symptoms do not warrant hospitalization, patients will be sent home with instructions to self-isolate.
Any questions relative to their services and response to COVID-19 can be directed to SoutheastHEALTH’s Public Relations team at 573-519-4908.
