Sikeston R-6 takes every precaution in regards to COVID-19

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston R-6 has implemented procedures to combat the coronavirus, as a precaution to keep children and the staff safe.
The school district has switched out all disinfectant sprays in classrooms with a new disinfectant that kills COVID-19.
Siketon’s custodial service provider has gotten a hospital strength electrostatic spray sanitizing gun. This instrument kills most communicable diseases and will be used daily to spray throughout the district.
The school district encourages students and staff to stay home if sick or have a temperature of 100 or higher.
Staff have been instructed to wash their hands often with soap and water, clean and disinfect classrooms and offices frequently, cover coughs or sneezes with tissues, and encourage students to do all of the above.
The district also recommends families wash students’ backpacks, lunch boxes, and coats with disinfectant, encourage students to wash their hands, cough or sneeze into a tissue, and avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.
“We will adjust our practices in response to any new information from public health officials. We will never waiver in our mission to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff,” stated Dr. Tony Robinson, Superintendent of Sikeston R-6 schools.
