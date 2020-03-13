Second Judicial Circuit of Illinois courts remain open with precautions

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - All court facilities within the Second Judicial Circuit of Illinois will remain open and are taking precautions to avoid the coronavirus.
The courts are encouraging employees to wash their hands properly and to avoid touching their face with unwashed hands.
Custodial staff are conducting regular cleaning and disinfection of court facilities.
Officials are asking anyone experiencing symptoms to stay out of the court facilities.
Persons summoned for jury duty who are experiencing symptoms should contact the Circuit Clerk of their county and advise them of the situation for further instruction before coming in person to the court facilities.
Those with court dates, who feel ill, are urged to contact the opposing party or attorney to set up an agreed continuance.
Probationers who are feeling ill or have had contact with the coronavirus should contact their probation officer by phone.
The Second Circuit will continue to examine procedures to preserve the public health while continuing to perform the function of an operations court system.
It is a trial court that presides over the counties of Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne and White.
