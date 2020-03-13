Saint Francis Healthcare System takes precautions for COVID-19 response

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System is taking actions to protect its patients, volunteers and staff.
Until further notice, only 2 visitors will be permitted per patient. There will be no visitors under the age of 12. All visitors will be screened upon each entry into the medical center. NO visitors will be permitted for adult ICU and isolation patients. They recommend anyone over the age of 55 and under the age of 12 to not visit the medical center.
They say some entrances will stay open and others will be closed. Screenings will occur at all open entrances for all individuals. Signs are posted directing patients to open entrances
The hospital will begin screening all visitors and employees upon entering the medical center.
Starting on Friday, March 13, volunteers will no longer be on-camus until further notice. They also suspended valet services.
The Tower Gift Shop will have limited hours and will be open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mass and perpetual Eucharistic adoration will be canceled on-site until further notice and will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.
The hospital is limiting vendors. Only essential vendors will be permitted.
They are no longer permitting outside groups to use their conference rooms and are limiting on-site staff meetings. They’ll use web-based communication platforms to communicate with employees and off-site clinics.
If you have a medical emergency, they ask that you proceed to the nearest emergency room. If you are not in need of life-saving services, they ask that you not go to the Emergency Department. You can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ hotline, 877-435-8411, for guidance.
According to the hospital, they have checked all personal protective equipment supplies and increased central equipment supplies. They say they are sufficiently supplied for all healthcare needs.
