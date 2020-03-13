Rend Lake College takes precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Rend Lake College is taking precautions to help protect students, faculty, staff and to do their part to reduce the risk of spreading the infection.
They announced spring break will be extended an additional week, through Saturday, March 21. The faculty, staff and administration will use this period of time to move as much class content as possible to Canvas, its online learning platform.
The college will move to online instruction via Canvas for all classes starting on Monday, March 23. This is for the time being, and they say they will continue to evaluate when they can return to face-to-face instruction.
Some things such as labs and clinicals may need to be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Students need to make sure they have access to Canvas, which can be reached from this web page using the Warriormail address and password. You can call the Help Desk at 618-437-5321, ext. 1259 if you need assistance.
According to the college, students should make sure they have access to their Warriormail account. You can click here for information on how to forward your Warriormail to another account of your choice.
On-campus college events will be canceled during this time, unless otherwise noted. Communication will be ongoing with the appropriate audiences.
The campus itself, as well as the RLC MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon and the RLC Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville Campus will stay open.
The RLC Foundation Children’s Center will stay open at this time.
According to the college, financial aid refunds will be distributed as originally scheduled.
All Great Rivers Athletic Conference events are canceled.
For faculty and staff, if you have travel plans on college business in the near future, consult with the appropriate vice president to determine if you should cancel those plans.
A separate communication will be sent to faculty regarding working hours and duties from Lori Ragland, vice president of instruction and student affairs.
