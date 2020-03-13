Rain moving back into the Heartland for your Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds are beginning to increase once again ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures are much cooler than we saw this time yesterday. Rain will begin to fall across our western counties later this evening and spread across the rest of the Heartland by morning. Lows will range from the upper 30s north to the middle 40s south.
Saturday rain will continue for most of the day. Rainfall could be heavy in a few areas. Temperatures will not rise much, remaining in the lower to middle 40s all day. Breezy conditions will make wind chill temperatures at times fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday looks dry and cool across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
