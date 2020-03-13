Poshard Foundation distributes $50,000 in grants to food pantries in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -(KFVS) - In anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak closing public schools, the Poshard Foundation has distributed $50,000 in grants to fill food pantries in southern Illinois.
The grants range from $1,000 to $3,000 depending on the number of students being served.
So far, 28 pantries in 16 counties have received a grant.
“I want the Foundation’s support to act as seed money in the hope that other business, labor, and community groups will support their local food pantries and help out in case this crisis gets much worse. If necessary, our Foundation will distribute another round of grants in the near future depending on how severe the need grows, but we’re hoping many others will chip in," said Jo Poshard.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.