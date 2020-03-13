7 people are facing charges in connection to a McCracken Co. drug investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Seven people were arrested in a drug investigation.
Shannon Goss, 32, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree more than 2 grams (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment first degree.
Gabrielle Steinke, 23, of Bardwell, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment first degree.
Cody Land, 22, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Hill, 33, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lacey Ramsey, 33, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment first degree.
Trey Dameron, 46, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment first degree.
Breanna Blakely, 23, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and possession of a defaced firearm.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they were arrested on March 13.
The investigation began after detectives received information that Shannon Goss was allegedly selling meth from her apartment on Ohio Street.
Detectives got a search warrant for the apartment.
Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, March 13, detectives say they saw Goss pulling into the parking lot of a grocery store in the 2800 block of Lone Oak Road. She and her passenger, Gabrielle Steinke, were taken into custody.
Detectives say an infant was in the vehicle with them.
Gross is accused of having about 34 grams of crystal methamphetamine and items such as baggies and digital scales on her person. While searching Steinke’s possessions, detectives say they found meth, marijuana and smoking pipes used to smoke both meth and marijuana.
Detectives then traveled to Goss’ home on Ohio Street to execute a search warrant. They said they found five adults and multiple children at the home.
Meth, marijuana and used hypodermic syringes/needles used to inject meth were also seen in plain view, according to authorities.
According to the sheriff’s department, Cody Land, Brandon Hill were found to have meth and drug paraphernalia on their person.
They say an extensive search of the apartment revealed additional items of drug paraphernalia, which were indicative of both the use and sale of illegal drugs, ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Department of Child Protective Services and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The children were placed within the care of individuals by social services.
