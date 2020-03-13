NJCAA basketball tournament postponed

(KFVS) - The National Junior College Athletic Association announced its national basketball tournament was postponed until April 20 because of the coronavirus concerns.
John A. Logan College is a qualifier for the tournament and was scheduled to play on Wednesday in Hutchinson, Kan.
“I am disappointed that our players won’t get to play on Wednesday, but I understand why the decision to postpone was made,” said Logan Coach Kyle Smithpeters. “We just have to develop a plan that will have us ready to play in April.”
The tournament was set to start on Monday with 24 teams from across the United States.
JALC will enter the tournament play with a record of 28-5.
