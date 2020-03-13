Neelyville R-IV dismiss early to start COVID-19 preventative measures

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Tomorrow, Friday 13, Neelyville R-IV will be dismissing early, at 1:00 p.m., to implement COVID-19 preventative measures.
The Neelyville staff has been instructed to prioritize cleaning common and high traffic areas many times a day.
After the early dismissal, staff will preform extra cleaning. “Disinfectant bombs” will be used over the weekend in classrooms and buses.
The faculty will spend Friday afternoon developing “Alternative Methods of Instruction” to utilize any days the school cannot be in attendance.
The school is encouraging everyone to practice good hygiene, and to stay home if sick.
Any extracurricular actives will be determined on a case by case basis. The Art Trip to the Capital has been canceled, and MSHSAA has eliminated the entertainment and limited attendance to the state playoffs.
