Murphysboro school district taking precautions

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro School District announced they plan to stay open until they are told to close.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Christopher Grode said they will follow the recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health. He said they are monitoring absences and in constant contact with the Jackson County Health Department.
If you don’t feel comfortable sending your child to school, he said they will excuse those absences.
If they do close, Grode said they will use E-Learning days. This means they will provide work for students to do on the days they are not in school through electronic means or via paper. They will give handout packets to families because many don’t have internet or technology at home.
Grode said the custodians were aggressively cleaning the classrooms and school areas throughout the day.
They are also limiting gatherings
Any events that would be north of I-64 or near the Metro East area are being canceled. They are also canceling events that would pull people from those areas.
