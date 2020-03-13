Mo. State Parks postpones events, programs through April 30

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Out of caution, Missouri state parks and historic site programs and events are postponed or canceled now through April 30.
This is program and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks.
The team is closely monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and its effect in Missouri.
Visitor centers, campgrounds and lodging will stay open.
If you have any questions regarding Missouri State Parks events or programs, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.