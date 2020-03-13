Missouri S&T moving coursework to online, suspends university-related travel, cancels major events

ROLLA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri S&T announced it will be taking steps to prevent COVID-19.
The college said online instruction for all courses will start on Wednesday, March 18. All courses will be online. They have tips for teaching and working online here.
All university-related travel, both international and domestic, is suspended. That is effective immediately and until further notice.
Events with more than 50 people that were scheduled to take place at S&T are canceled through April 30. That includes the university-sponsored St. Patrick’s Day activities scheduled for March 12-14 are canceled.
