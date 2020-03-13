McCracken Co. leaders hold news conference on local response to COVID-19

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - County leaders held a news conference in Paducah on the local response to COVID-19.
It was held at the McCracken County Emergency Management Complex, Jack Johnston training room.
During the conference, they discussed the specifics on court of justice proceedings inside the courthouse such as court continuances, disallowing spectators and more. They encourage the public to postpone new registration of vehicles and routine courthouse business.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.