Marshall, Calloway County judicial buildings temporarily closed

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Chief Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson announced Thursday, March 12 that Marshall and Calloway County judicial buildings will be temporarily closed.
Jameson said the decision was made after a discussion with area leaders and instructions from the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Marshall and Calloway County judicial buildings will be closed to the general public beginning Monday, March 16.
Jameson said residents will not be able to visit driver’s licensing, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the division of Probation and Parole, Pretrial Services.
In addition, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, the District, Family, Circuit Court Judge chambers, or any other services offered in these buildings will not be provided.
Anyone with currently scheduled business with any of the agencies in these buildings is advised to reschedule appointments or appearances.
Jameson said anyone that has a scheduled court date during this time should contact their attorney if they have one, or the county Circuit Court Clerk’s office at (270) 527-1480 (Marshall) or (270) 753-2714 (Calloway) to receive further instructions.
People that have business with pretrial services for any court should call 270-527-8815 (Marshall) or 270-753-9917 (Calloway) and leave a message with a reliable number for pretrial services to return a call.
Also affected are those who need to report to Probation and Parole. Jameson said to contact the office for either county people should call 270-527-3515 (Marshall) or 270-753-7980 (Calloway).
The counties will handle emergency matters as needed, including requests for Emergency Protective Orders and Domestic Violence matters.
