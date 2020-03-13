Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Murray State University is accepting applications from students who want to participate in a program that would allow them to earn both a bachelor's degree and a law degree in six years. The students selected would be the first cohort to participate in the partnership between Murray State University and the University of Louisville. UofL’s Brandeis School of Law 3+3 Accelerated Law Program allows Murray State students accepted into the program to make their senior year count as their first year of law school. To be eligible for the accelerated program, Murray State says in a statement that students must meet certain requirements and get approval.