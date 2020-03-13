Kichler Lighting recalls ceiling fans due to injury

(KFVS) - Kichler Lighting is recalling more than 40,000 52-inch LED ceiling fans.
The arms that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The fans were sold from January 2016 through March 2020 and have a model number of 35153.
Kichler said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact them for instructions on receiving a free replacement.
