Italians belt out national anthem during virus lockdown

ROME (CNN) – Italians are on lockdown, but their national spirit is on display.
On Friday, people from all over the country stepped onto their balconies and peered from windows to belt out the national anthem.
It was the Italian way of showing the world that – despite the worst outbreak of the coronavirus outside of China – they remain strong.
A Roman-based band called Fanfaroma organized the “Sound Flashmob” as a way to bring the country together.
Italy initiated a countrywide lockdown this week to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
More than 15,000 people in the country have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than a thousand have died.
Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.