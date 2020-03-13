Heartland schools take precautions as COVID-19 outbreak spreads

(KFVS) - Schools across the Heartland have announced precautions and closures as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak spreads.
A bipartisan bill was announced on March 11 to allow students access to meal benefits amid school closures.
Below is a list of the plans schools have announced to protect against the virus.
Missouri
Sikeston R-6 has implemented cleaning procedures and recommendations for students to combat the coronavirus.
The Murphysboro School District announced they plan to stay open until they are told to close. School officials announced their plans to aggressively clean surfaces.
On Friday, March 13, Neelyville R-IV will dismiss early, at 1 p.m., to implement COVID-19 preventative measures. Read more on their cleaning procedures here.
Missouri S&T announced online instruction for all courses starting on Wednesday, March 18.
Southeast Missouri State University will suspend in-person classes March 23 to March 27, after spring break. The University is also restricting non-essential university-affiliated travel.
Fredericktown R-1 officials announced that an employee recently returned from a trip put of the country. In compliance with the Madison County Health Department and CDC suggestions, the employee will wait 14 days before returning to work in the district. Click here for the district’s plans to monitor COVID-19.
Illinois
Shawnee Community College announced it will extend spring break to allow time for faculty and staff to evaluate long-term solutions for class delivery.
President Dr. Ron House with John A. Logan College announced they will keep students and the public informed on future decisions as concerns increase about COVID-19.
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale will extend spring break for students due to ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Rend Lake College officials said they have increased cleaning and disinfecting efforts. They have also started planning for the possibility of canceling classes.
Kentucky
After Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools stop in-person classes for an extended period starting March 16., some Heartland schools have heeded the advice.
- Ballard County Schools will close on Monday, March 16.
- Graves County Schools opted to close Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. The plan is to use NTI Days (Non Traditional Instruction). Schools will be in session on Friday, March 13 and students will receive instructions on the NTI process from teachers and principals.
- Marshall County Schools will be closed through March 29.
- McCracken County Public Schools and Calloway County Schools are meeting March 16 to discus how they will implement non traditional education. School officials are encouraging students to come to school on Friday so they can get instruction about how to move forward.
- Carlisle County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the next two weeks while implementing non-traditional institution.
Starting on Monday, March 23, instruction at Murray State University will continue through online or alternative delivery methods but not through face-to-face instruction. This will last until Sunday, April 5. A a voluntary travel form for students and staff who travel internationally or domestically for spring break has also been created.
