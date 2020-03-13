Heartland businesses work to stay afloat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some local businesses are working to stay afloat as the coronavuris hurts their chances for sales.
One Heartland woman works in crowds of people multiple times a month and now she’s afraid she’s putting herself at risk.
“It pains me this is my income," said Amy McDonald, crafter.
McDonald makes ankle bracelets and sells them at craft shows, with thousands of people in attendance.
“I make my living right now doing craft shows. So, I travel all over, all over Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma and spring is our big time. This is what we wait for,” she said.
McDonald said with the coronavirus looming, it’s hard for her to set up shop.
“I am over 50, so I don’t want to risk it, but they don’t have a refund policy for anything, and I feel like it’s unfair. I want vendors to know you shouldn’t be forced especially since you are older,” she said.
She said it wouldn’t be a big deal for her if her business didn’t require so much interaction with customers.
“With my product I have to touch them. I’m putting this on their foot. I’m like their shoe salesman. I’m showing them how to wear it. It is really effecting me,” McDonald said.
She urges people to stay safe, even if it may hurt her business.
“I don’t want needless people to be uninformed and think we can go out and be at these events, no. I have too many friends who are older than I am. I am in my 50s and they are in there 60s, late 60s, 70s, they are vendors. I don’t want them to come,” McDonald said.
She said for the time being she will be depending on online sales.
“We all not just vendors, but customers we all look forward to all these spring summer craft shows, but yeah, trying to rely on online sales. Hopefully that’s going to mitigate a little bit of my income problems,” McDonald said.
Businesses are the only ones struggling. Some charity and cultural events in the Heartland have been cancelled.
