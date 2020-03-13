Governor Pritzker to close Illinois schools starting March 17

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - In a directive from Governor Pritzker, Illinois schools will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17.
The closure will continue through March 30. Schools with a spring break that falls outside of this window should move their spring break to within this time frame.
Gov. Pritzker has told school administrators that the state will not issue penalties as a result of this closure.
An executive order to provide school districts flexibility during this period is coming.
“All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, childcare, and social services," said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move with urgency. I ask all of you not to hesitate to do the right thing for your family, your friends, and your community. One small step at a time, we will get through this together.”
“We have seen evidence from influenza outbreaks that community mitigation strategies, such a school closures, have an effect on decreasing the severity of the outbreak,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “By taking these actions now, we hope to slow and limit widespread transmission of this virus, which is essential to ensuring our health care system is not overwhelmed as the disease progresses through our state. School closures will help slow the progression of the virus and we are asking for everyone’s help in reducing the spread.”
“This is an unprecedented event in our lifetime, and we will get through this together,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Our administrators and educators have shown extraordinary leadership during a time of very difficult decisions. Schools closing will affect each community differently, and I want our teachers, our students, and our families to know that the Illinois State Board of Education is open and is here to help.”
The Pritzker administration is working to ensure students continue to have access to food, child care and safe environments.
On Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Education was granted a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue providing meals to students in non-group settings.
Students who receive free and reduce priced breakfasts and lunches will be able to receive grab-and-go meals each day. Some districts will deliver and others will offer parent pick up.
All DCFS group homes will remain open and take extra safety precautions.
