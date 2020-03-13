Gov. Beshear, attorney general warn Kentuckians about coronavirus scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a scam alert to warn Kentuckians of potential scams related to the coronavirus.
Online scammers may set up fake websites, send emails, texts, or post on social media to sell fake products that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19.
Scammers could ask consumers to contact them or to provide personal information to receive updates about COVID-19 posing as public health organizations, like the CDC, UNICEF or the World Health Organization.
“Kentuckians should be suspicious of scammers and con artists claiming to have a cure for the newest strain of the virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “Only legitimate medical authorities are working with the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration to create a vaccine for COVID-19. If, and when, a vaccine is approved, Kentuckians should ask their family doctor or government health officials for information on how to obtain a vaccine.”
To avoid scammers Kentuckians should:
- Watch out for products that claim to cure COVID-19 or to prevent it.
- Be wary of emails from con artist pretending to be from the CDC or similar organizations. A legitimate medical provider won’t ask for personal info over the phone.
- Research organizations that are claiming to raise money for a coronavirus vaccine or to help victims.
To learn more on potential coronavirus scams ,visit the Federal Trade Commission or the Better Business Bureau.
