Girl Scouts of the Mo. Heartland suspends cookie sales program

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland announced they will be suspending direct sales of cookies starting on Sunday, March 15.
This is two weeks earlier than planned.
“The safety and well-being of girls and volunteers is of paramount importance during all Girl Scout activities, especially the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” CEO Anne Soots said. “In light of the increasing threat of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, we are suspending direct sales of cookies as of Sunday, March 15, two weeks earlier than planned.”
In support of all Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland troops, they are asking customers to continue buying cookies online.
Proceeds from the Cookie Program provides money for Girl Scout troops to be able to participate in Girl Scout events, attend summer resident camp and perform community service.
If you’re interested, you can call 877-312-4764 or them at info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org and they will connect you with a local Girl Scout to buy cookies digitally.
