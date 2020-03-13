First Alert Friday Forecast

Cooler and drier air is blowing in from the northwest this morning, and today will bring a brief but cool break from precipitation. Southwest flow aloft means that we’ll be hanging onto quite a bit of cloud cover….so we’re looking for a partly to mostly cloudy/breezy/cool Friday. Unfortunately, another substantial weather system will be lifting out of the southwest tonight and Saturday, bringing yet another round of wet weather. This is shaping up as a chilly, overrunning type system with northeast surface winds, so Saturday will be cold, breezy and wet. Highs on Saturday afternoon will likely struggle to make it into the 40s as northeast winds feed evaporative cooling. Rainfall could actually be fairly heavy at times. No severe weather threat….but some runoff and minor flooding issues are possible given how wet things are.