First Alert: Cool, breezy break from the rain

(KFVS) - After Thursday’s storms, cooler and drier air is blowing in from the northwest this morning.
Brian Alworth says today will bring a brief but cool break from precipitation.
We’re looking at a partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool Friday.
Unfortunately, another system will bring about rain tonight and Saturday.
Saturday will be cold, breezy and wet. Highs on Saturday afternoon will likely struggle to make it into the 40s.
Rainfall could actually be fairly heavy at times.
There is no severe weather threat at this time, but some runoff and minor flooding issues are possible given how wet things are.
