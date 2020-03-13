City of Paducah implementing temporary measures to prevent COVID-19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is implementing temporary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“All of these temporary measures are designed around the recommendation of social distancing," said City Manager Jim Arndt. "We are striving to minimize and delay the onset of the virus in Paducah so that we will be able to better care for and serve the citizens of this community. We are focused on the continuity of services coupled with keeping the health and well-being of our employees and the public at the forefront.”
The following changes are effective Monday, March 16:
Paducah Police Department:
- The Department will cease lobby service at 1400 Broadway. Citizens who come to the department with an emergency or who need to make a report should use the red telephone in the foyer area inside the front doors of the police department. The red telephone connects directly with the E911 Communications Center.
- The Records and Evidence units still will accept telephone inquiries; the number is 270-444-8554. Citizens who need to acquire copies of collision reports should purchase them from www.buycrash.com. To purchase copies of crime reports, visit www.buycrimes.com. Open Records requests can be submitted via email to atravis@paducahky.gov or by mail using the information contained at http://paducahky.gov/records-and-evidence.
- Fingerprinting, taxi licensing, and prescription drug drop-off services are suspended until further notice.
- The lobby of the Criminal Investigations Division, located at 1410 Broadway, also will be closed until further notice. Citizens who wish to speak with a detective may call 270-444-8553.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Department:
- The Parks & Recreation building located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive will be closed to the public. Registration for spring and summer programs is available online at www.paducahky.gov or by calling 270-444-8508.
- The following classes, leagues, and operations are postponed until further notice:
- Classes and operations at the Paducah Recreation Center located at 1527 Martin Luther King Junior Drive
- Martial Arts and dance classes held at the Parks Office Building located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive
- Youth and adult leagues practices and game schedules
- Farmers’ Market vendor meetings.
- All facility reservations of parks picnic shelters, the Anna Baumer Building, Arts and Crafts Building, and Robert Cherry Civic Center are being canceled through May 1.
- All public assembly permit application requests for events between March 13 and April 30 will not be permitted.
City Hall and General City Administration:
- All meetings of city-appointed boards and commissions are cancelled for March and April including Board of Adjustment, Paducah Civic Beautification Board, HARC, Human Rights Commission, Historic Property Redevelopment Board, Main Street Board, Planning Commission & URCDA, Nuisance Board, Tree Advisory Board, and the Building, Electrical, and Code Appeals Board.
- The Paducah Citizens’ Academy is suspended until further notice.
- For citizens who have general questions on local resources, the Customer Experience Department will be able to provide guidance on local organizations and provide contact numbers. To reach the Customer Experience Department, call 270-444-8800 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.
- Citizens who would like to drop off a payment to the Finance Department are encouraged to use the drop-box on the 5th Street side of City Hall. Payments are processed the same day.
