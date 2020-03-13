City of Carbondale closes some facilities to public

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is implementing new protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The City Hall/Civic Center will be closed to the public through March 31. City staff will continue to report and will be available by phone or email to assist the public.
For those who need to pay a bill, you can do so by clicking here, via regular mail or your payment can be placed in the dropbox on the west side drive at City Hall. The revenue office will continue to assist customers with billing questions at 618-457-3265.
The City said it will waive late fees for customers that have difficulty making payments via these temporary arrangements.
All current events planned for the Civic Center or Town Square Pavilion will be canceled, except for voting.
The Carbondale city council meeting scheduled for March 24 will be canceled.
All public safety personnel will have normal shifts and will provide normal 24-hour coverage.
Public Works departments will continue to operate as normal; they said refuse and recycling will collect on normal route days.
The Civic Center is an official voting location, which will stay open for the primary election on Tuesday, March 17.
