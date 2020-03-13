City of Cape Girardeau makes changes to bill paying to prevent COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is taking steps to fight COVID-19.
The Customer Service Office at City Hall will start accepting utility bill payments by phone, in addition to online and auto-payment options. You can call 573-339-6322.
A secure dropbox is also located near City Hall’s customer service entrance for cash/check payments.
Currently, they say the Parks and Recreation Department has not made any changes or adjustments to currently scheduled programs and events. This is subject to change in the future.
They say staff is advising event coordinators to help educate participants to stay home if ill or at-risk. Anyone attending events in city facilities with signs of illness could be asked to leave.
According to the city, cleaning protocols have increased and additional signage and hand sanitizing stations have been installed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.