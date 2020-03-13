Charter offers free internet for 60 days to households with students

(KFVS) - Broadband connectivity company Charter will be offering free internet to households with students.
This is in response the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release, the company stated that Americans rely on high speed internet in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter will make sure their 29 million customers maintain reliable access to the online resources they need.
To ease some stress in this difficult time, beginning Monday, March 16, Charter will commit to the following for the next 60 days:
- They will offer free spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a subscription.
- The service provider will partner with school districts to make sure local communities are aware of these tools.
- Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist to qualifying low-income households without school aged children.
- The company will open its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.
Charter said they will continue to monitor the situation and they’re prepared to continue delivering reliable connectivity.
