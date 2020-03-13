Centre College president announces COVID-19 strategy

“Painful as this is, we believe it is the most conscientious decision we can make at the present moment to protect the health and safety of our campus community and still work to meet our obligation to provide the best academic experience for our students. Anticipating such a possibility, faculty have already been actively considering how to achieve their course learning goals virtually, which will be ably assisted by the Center for Teaching and Learning and ITS. In the meantime, we must all be extra vigilant in practicing safe hygiene, following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” stated Roush.