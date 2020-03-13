Centre College president announces COVID-19 strategy

DANVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - In a statement, Centre College President, John P. Roush, announced the college’s COVID-19 strategy.
Centre College will continue their regular schedule of classes next week, March 16-20.
Spring Break will occur as scheduled and also be extended for an additional week. This will allow faculty to prepare to shift courses to online.
Courses will be online beginning Monday, April 6, and will continue that way until the end of the academic term.
The last day of classes will remain May 12, followed by finals.
Campus offices will remain open.
Details regarding moving out of residence halls will be shared soon.
Anyone having special needs or considerations regarding housing and meals, please be in touch with the Office of Housing and Residence Life.
In anticipation that some students will have difficulty with online instruction, an online form will be sent out as soon as possible to make necessary accommodations.
“Painful as this is, we believe it is the most conscientious decision we can make at the present moment to protect the health and safety of our campus community and still work to meet our obligation to provide the best academic experience for our students. Anticipating such a possibility, faculty have already been actively considering how to achieve their course learning goals virtually, which will be ably assisted by the Center for Teaching and Learning and ITS. In the meantime, we must all be extra vigilant in practicing safe hygiene, following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” stated Roush.
Centre will be limiting previously scheduled public events, evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including admission events and Norton Center performances.
All athletic competitions are cancelled effective today through the end of the academic year.
Students studying abroad in London and Strasbourg are returning home.
“It remains our plan to provide a meaningful Commencement experience for our seniors. As we get closer to the end of the term, we will determine how this can be done safely and responsibly given circumstances at the time. Having made this decision, I remind us all that everything involved with the COVID-19 pandemic is very fluid. As such, things may change, requiring patience and flexibility every step of the way,” stated Roush.
