Businesses keeping customers after loss of athletics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the shut-down and suspension of national sporting events, you might find plenty of open seats at your local sports bars.
As customers enter to watch sports, and stay to enjoy great food and stiff drinks, Hot Shot’s is doing their best to keep customers inside and safe.
The bar has multiple TV’s, which constantly play sports. They also host weekly dart games and have pool tournaments. All to keep their customers entertained. But General manager Todd Stroder said the future is uncertain.
“We do offer many great things here at hot shots. We have really good food. So, we think our people are still going to want to come in. They are going to want to eat," he said.
“We know ESPN is not going to shut down," he continued. "So, there will still be events on the tv. We still think we will see our clientele come in and we will still have the doors open and offer for our general public.”
We talked to James Stapleton, the co founder of Car-Go, to see if food delivery has increased. He said it’s still too early to tell but they are monitoring the situation.
Both businesses say they are taking precautions to make sure the customers are safe.
