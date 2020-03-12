What you need to know March 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, March 12.
Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the possibility of severe weather.
A volatile weather day is likely today.
The Heartland will likely see showers and potentially severe supercell thunderstorms.
The greatest risk of severe looks to be from about 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.
Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding all look to be possible.
Otherwise it will be breezy, warm and more humid today with highs in the 60s to 70s.
- Some churches in the Heartland haven’t canceled services yet, but are working to keep members healthy.
- Arkansas State University officials released a timeline Wednesday for the possible transition to all-online instruction.
- Southeast Missouri State University is now restricting all non-essential university-affiliated travel.
- Rebuilding lives after the storm. Volunteering: A journalist’s firsthand account.
Tom Hanks took to Instagram Wednesday evening to say he had tested positive for coronavirus.
TBI confirms that remains found last week belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
