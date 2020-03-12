What you need to know March 12

March 12, 2020

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, March 12.

First Alert Forecast

Today is a First Alert Action Day due to the possibility of severe weather.

A volatile weather day is likely today.

The Heartland will likely see showers and potentially severe supercell thunderstorms.

The greatest risk of severe looks to be from about 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding all look to be possible.

Otherwise it will be breezy, warm and more humid today with highs in the 60s to 70s.

Tom Hanks took to Instagram Wednesday evening to say he had tested positive for coronavirus.

TBI confirms that remains found last week belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

