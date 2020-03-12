UT Martin announces it will transition to online classes

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee-Martin announced it will move to online classes for at least the next three weeks.
The University said that while there are no known cases of COVID-19 at UT Martin, it continues to monitor the situation.
Classes will be canceled on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, so that faculty and staff can plan for remote education. Classes will resume online via UTM’s Canvas learning management system on Monday, March 16.
According to UTM, residential students should leave their rooms by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13. If a student is not able to return home, they can apply for an exemption to remain on campus.
Also starting on March 16 and running through April 5, they are canceling all non-athletic university events that involve gatherings of 50 or more people.
Decisions on athletic events are under evaluation, according to UTM, and information will follow in the next few days.
All UTM-sponsored study abroad programs with departure dates before June 1 will be suspended.
All university-sponsored travel was also suspended unless approved by the provost or vice chancellors.
According to UTM, the campus will remain open and all faculty and staff should report as normal.
For more information, you can click here to visit UTM’s COVID-19 page.
