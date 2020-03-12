Thursday Morning Outlook

A volatile weather day is likely today as a weather system moves in from the southern plains. A surface low will pull a warm front in from the south, followed by a cold front later this evening. The combination will interact with strong shear and instability to produce showers and potentially severe supercell thunderstorms. The greatest risk of severe looks to be from about 2 pm thru 8 pm. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding all look to be possible. Otherwise it will be breezy, warm and more humid today with highs in the 60s north to low 70s south.