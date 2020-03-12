Thursday Morning Outlook

A volatile weather day is likely today as a weather system moves in from the southern plains. A surface low will pull a warm front in from the south, followed by a cold front later this evening. The combination will interact with strong shear and instability to produce showers and potentially severe supercell thunderstorms. The greatest risk of severe looks to be from about 2 pm thru 8 pm. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding all look to be possible. Otherwise it will be breezy, warm and more humid today with highs in the 60s north to low 70s south.
The remainder of the forecast continues to look problematic, with an active and occasionally soggy pattern. In the short term, cooler temps will be noticeable through the upcoming weekend…especially Saturday which is looking very unpleasant with chilly, rainy conditions. Next week looks to have temperatures closer to average again…..but with occasional chances of showers/storms through much of the week. Excessive rainfall continues to be a serious threat.
