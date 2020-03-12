Special Olympics Missouri suspended due to COVID-19

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) has suspended all sport trainings, practices, competitions, and other program-related activities involving the athletes through March 31, 2020.
In a press release, SOMO stated that they are taking the threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus) seriously, and their number one priority is keeping the athletes and constituents safe.
“As an organization that serves a broad array of individuals, including some who may have medical issues that increase their potential susceptibility, we feel especially compelled to follow the recommended practice of social distancing to keep our athletes and supporters safe,” stated SOMO.
They plan to re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.
