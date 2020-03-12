Southeast Missouri State University suspends in-person classes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will suspend in-person classes March 23 to March 27, after spring break.
Currently there is not reported cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Missouri, or on any SEMO campus.
SEMO stated in a release," In an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health officials, Southeast Missouri State University will not conduct in-person classes the week of March 23 in an effort to limit the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus to the campus and Cape Girardeau communities. Online courses will continue to be delivered without any interruption or change. During this period, Southeast will remain open and faculty and staff operations will continue with business office hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This includes all Southeast campuses. Residence halls on the main and River Campuses in Cape Girardeau will be open on a limited basis for students that have no other living accommodations. During this time there will be limited dining opportunities and residence halls services available. The University is continuing to evaluate all campus events, programs, and services on a case-by-case basis. The University strongly encourages students to take their books, computer, electronic devices and all academic-related materials with them when they leave for the break."
The University will be on spring break March 16-20, so the week of March 23 will give students, faculty and staff who traveled time to self-evaluate and assess their probability of exposure to the coronavirus.
It will also give University leadership and the academic departments the opportunity to develop a plan to complete the semester through alternative instructional methods should the need arise.
Students, faculty or staff that plan to travel internationally over the next month, are being asked complete a form. The information collected on this form will be used to help the University understand its travel footprint and communicate with the University community and local public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those traveling during spring break are encouraged to practice healthy habits and good hygiene.
Residence halls will remain open, but students are encouraged not to return to campus.
