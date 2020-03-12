Southeast Missouri State University suspends in-person classes

SEMO stated in a release," In an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health officials, Southeast Missouri State University will not conduct in-person classes the week of March 23 in an effort to limit the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus to the campus and Cape Girardeau communities. Online courses will continue to be delivered without any interruption or change. During this period, Southeast will remain open and faculty and staff operations will continue with business office hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This includes all Southeast campuses. Residence halls on the main and River Campuses in Cape Girardeau will be open on a limited basis for students that have no other living accommodations. During this time there will be limited dining opportunities and residence halls services available. The University is continuing to evaluate all campus events, programs, and services on a case-by-case basis. The University strongly encourages students to take their books, computer, electronic devices and all academic-related materials with them when they leave for the break."