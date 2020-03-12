SIU Carbondale extends spring break due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIU Carbondale is extending spring break for students due to ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Illinois and beyond.
The extended spring break will continue through March 22.
Starting Monday, March 23, classes will be offered in online or other alternative formats until further notice.
No cases of COVID-19 have been identified on the campus.
SIU Carbondale is joining other Illinois public institutions in taking precautionary measures.
