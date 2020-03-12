Shawnee Community College interim-president releases statement on coronavirus

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The interim-president at released statements to keep students, faculty and staff informed as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak spreads.
College officials said they are closely monitoring the situation regarding the virus as it relates to the SCC community.
Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy released a statement on March 9 reminding everyone to take preventative measures against the virus.
On March 12, Dr. Curphy released another statement assuring the college community that the situation is being closely monitored.
