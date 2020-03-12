Senators push Trump to use FEMA funds for coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Multiple U.S. Senators are urging President Trump to use FEMA funds in response to combating coronaviurs outbreak.
Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth joined 29 other senators in sending a letter to Trump asking him to allow $42.6 billion available in the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), which is used for state of emergency declarations.
Governors in several states, including Illinois, have declared a State of Emergency due to the coroanvirus.
According to Durbin and Duckworth, the funds from DRF would allow FEMA to provide emergency protective measures to each state at a 75 percent federal to 25 percent state cost share range.
In the letter to the President, the senators wrote, “We strongly urge FEMA to stand ready to provide emergency protective measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease, save lives, and protect public health and safety, should any state request assistance.”
To read the full letter to President Trump click here.
