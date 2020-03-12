Senators push for tax-filing extension

WASHINGTON, D.C (KFVS) - Multiple U.S. senators are pushing to extend the April 15 tax-filing deadline.
This is to help give taxpayers greater flexibility amid challenges caused by the coronavirus.
“Given the growing nationwide concerns regarding the potential spread and the resulting economic and public health of such an outbreak, we urge you to act quickly and remove one source of stress that individuals face during the crisis,” the senators wrote a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. “The American people should not have to worry about filing IRS forms in the middle of a public health emergency.”
Twenty-two senators have joined the movement.
To read the full letter addressed to the IRS Commissioner click here.
