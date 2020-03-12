Rend Lake College lays out contingency plan for COVID-19

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Rend Lake College officials announced their plan to be prepared for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Officials said there were no reported cases of the virus at Rend Lake College. No classes have been canceled at this time.
In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, officials said the college increased cleaning and disinfecting efforts. They have also started planning for the possibility of canceling classes.
In the event that the college closes for a few days, officials said it would be up to instructors and administrators to determine how best to make up the content without having to extend the length of the semester.
However, if a closure lasted for an extended period of time, it may be necessary to extend the semester beyond the regular end dates to allow students to complete coursework.
Officials said it would be likely that the college would have select staff members on premises as needed to handle critical functions.
Under those circumstances, officials would transfer all face-to-face classes to Canvas.
This would let students remain in contact with instructors.
However this would not work for some laboratory classes. Those would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Officials said there is also the option to hold virtual class meetings using the Zoom integration in Canvas.
Status updates would come through the college’s website, social media, Canvas and its app.
Officials suggest students make sure they have access to the Warriormail email account or that those emails are being forwarded to a personal account. This will be the fastest avenue to reach students.
If you have not signed up for WENS, the emergency alert texting system, you can do so at www.rlc.edu/wens.
Anyone in need of assistance can call the Help Desk at 618.437.5321, Ext. 1259.
Officials will continue monitoring the situation and will inform students of any chances.
They suggest students use common sense measures such as regular hand washing, using hand sanitizer, keeping your hands away from your face, etc.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.