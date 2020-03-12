Portageville man charged with making terrorist threat on school

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was arrested after police said he made a threat against the Portageville school.
Earnest Treadwell, 37 of Portageville, was arrested for making a terrorist threat.
According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on March 11 around 11:32 a.m., the Portageville School Resource Officer received a call of a threat made to the school by an adult.
Police said the school was placed on lock down by school administrators.
Officers found Treadwell and he was taken into custody without incident.
Once he was arrested, the school was taken out of lock down.
Treadwell is being held at the Mississippi County Jail on a $5,000 bond with special condition that defendant have no entry upon Portageville School District Property.
