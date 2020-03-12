Perry County Recycling Center Update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Nearly a year after Perry Co. suspended curbside repurpose pickup, the recycling center welcomes a new system to dispose of them.
The perry county recycling center is now a sustainable facility available to the community.
With a new drive thru building, self -sorting bins and the use of uncontaminated recycling, the new center is back on track to see financial success.
Supervisor, Sheila Jett says, “We’ve lost four employee’s in the last year. Due to quitting or even finding another job or just labor cost cuts in general.” She goes on to say, “ So now, this building is housing all of our products. And people are sorting them their selves. So we can put them where they go, bail them as a clean product. “
Jett tell’s me that the new facility is now operating much more smoothly and cost efficiently. The drive-thru is open Monday through Friday from 7 am – 4 pm, and on Saturdays from 8 am to 11 am
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.