Perry County Memorial Hospital prepares for coronavirus

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland hospitals are taking proactive steps to prevent patients, visitors and staff from getting the coronavirus.
Perry County Memorial Hospital set some strict rules this week.
The rules are geared toward anyone visiting as well as staff working there.
If you walk through the doors at Perry County Memorial Hospital with infection prevention Stephanie Breig said you can’t miss this sign.
"We've taken several precautions starting out by posting signs all throughout the hospital alerting our community to put a mask on and do their hand hygiene," Breig said.
The sign encourages visitors with flu-like symptoms as well as children 12 and under to stay away, and they would like you to call before coming in if you think you have may have flu symptoms.
Ceo and President of the hospital Patrick Karron said it's time to crack down.
"When the disease was presenting overseas, we started looking at our stock of protective equipment, and we started looking at our policies and procedures and made sure they were right for what was being discovered with the Coronavirus," said Karron.
Cleaning is also a big factor in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus.
“We want to keep it as clean as we possibly can,” said Karron.
Kelly Unterreiner said she has more cleaning duties to help protect the hospital.
“We wiped down the wheelchairs, the high touch points like the elevators, the handrails,” Unterreiner said.
She said you won’t believe the places that hold the most germs.
“With these walls so many people touch these walls, kids , especially down here,” Unterreiner said.
Brieg said in order to keep anyone from getting sick they will have sanitary items waiting for you.
“We’re constantly keeping up with our masks sanitizes and tissues at the door and our waiting area so their available,” Breig said.
You can click here to read the full visitor policy they have in place.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.