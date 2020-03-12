OVC to suspend athletic activities until further notice

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference announced it will suspend athletic-related activities until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
This includes all competition and formal practices.
All recruiting-related travel is also suspended until April 3, at which time the impact of that ban will be evaluated.
“The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”
The league said it will continue to monitor all information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.
