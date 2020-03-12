MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament canceled, spring seasons on hold

(KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled and all athletic competitions have been suspended until March 30.
The cancellation and seasons put on hold is due to coronavirus concerns.
This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition.
The MVC released a statement around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 following a teleconference with Chancellors and Athletic Directors.
All tickets for the tournament will be refunded.
The conference said it will reassess the situation at the end of the month.
