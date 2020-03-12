Murray State University moving to online classes only after spring break

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced it will move to online only classes after spring break.
Starting on Monday, March 23, instruction will continue through online or alternative delivery methods but not through face-to-face instruction. This is until Sunday, April 5.
During this time, the University said it will remain open and staff operations will continue as normal.
This includes regional campus sites at Fort Campbell, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Paducah.
Campus residence halls will be open and dining opportunities will be available.
All previous travel restrictions will remain in effect.
The University will be evaluating all campus events on a case-by-case basis.
