MSHSAA limiting access to fans at tournament games

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans will have limited access to this weekend’s Show-Me Showdown in Columbia, Missouri.
MSHSAA made the announcement on Thursday, March 12.
Only 150 fans will be permitted per team to the tournament games.
Each fan will be given a wrist band to enter the arena, wristbands will be distributed by schools.
“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. We wish the best of luck to all of our teams and a safe and healthy return home,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhnan, MSHSAA Executive Director.
MSHSAA said it will be working with participating schools on any reimbursements.
In addition to the limit on spectators, other elements involved with the Show-Me Showdown have been canceled.
